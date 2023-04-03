The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Fire authorities say there's no eggs-cuse for unsafe campfires this weekend

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated April 3 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Never leave a campfire unattended," urges emergency services. File picture
"Never leave a campfire unattended," urges emergency services. File picture

As families hop off to enjoy the state's iconic forests, parks and reserves this Easter long weekend, authorities urged them to obey all campfire and littering rules.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.