As families hop off to enjoy the state's iconic forests, parks and reserves this Easter long weekend, authorities urged them to obey all campfire and littering rules.
Conservation Regulator, Forest Fire Management and Parks Victoria Authorised Officers will visit public campsites across the state to remind people of the rules and hand out fines for unsafe campfires and littering.
The bushfire risk remains, as many of our parks and forests are dry and full of bushfire fuel, such as dry leaves, twigs and branches.
So even with cooler weather approaching, campers must learn and follow all campfire rules, including checking weather conditions.
CFA Chief Officer, Jason Heffernan, said campers could build and maintain safe campfires by considering where and how to build a campfire.
"Never leave a campfire unattended, and always make sure you have enough water to fully extinguish a campfire before you leave," he said.
"Those travelling this long weekend should familiarise themselves with which fire district they are travelling to and monitor local fire conditions."
"Fire restrictions may still be in place in your area, so make sure you adhere to the conditions of the restrictions when planning on enjoying activities such as barbecues, backyard bonfires or campfires."
Campfires should be completely extinguished with water, not soil, and be cool to the touch before leaving.
Parks Victoria Fire, Emergency & Enforcement Director David Nugent said while families are itching to get away for the weekend, especially after a wet summer, there is still a risk of fire.
"Fire risk may not seem as obvious this year, but hot weather and windy days can change things very quickly. Always check weather conditions and park closures before you head into the bush," he said.
Dumping rubbish on public land is illegal and can significantly impact the environment and human health.
All garbage and personal items must be taken home, not dumped or burned.
Anyone who witnesses illegal behaviour on public land is encouraged to report it on 136 186.
Bushfires should be reported to 000.
For more information about rules in state forests, including campfires, vehicle use and littering, visit www.vic.gov.au/rules-in-state-forests.
For more information about safety in parks and reserves, go to www.parks.vic.gov.au/get-into-nature/safety-in-nature.
The Fire Danger Period remains in place across several parts of Victoria, with restrictions on when campfires are allowed.
Residents and visitors alike can use the joint agency website www.firepermits.vic.gov.au to enter their home or holiday address to see what fire restrictions apply depending on location and activities, including campfires and barbecues.
