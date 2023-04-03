Edenhope Apsley is set to take to the Horsham District Football Netball League in 2023 with a brand new coach.
Tim McIntyre replaced Guy Smith at the helm of the Saints' senior team after a strong 2022 saw the squad playing finals football.
McIntyre, an Edenhope native who last played for the side in 2016, was recruited back to the Saints ahead of the 2022 season, alongside his brother, Ben, from Minyip-Murtoa, where they were a part of the Burras' 2019 premiership.
The Saints finished the 2022 HDFNL regular season in fifth place, with nine wins and six losses.
They were part of a close battle for the lower finals positions, finishing one win ahead of the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers and claiming a spot over the Swifts on points percentage alone.
Edenhope's finals series was short-lived, bundled out in the week-one elimination final against the Jeparit Rainbow Storm, 88-40.
The Saints have suffered a significant blow during the off-season, with the side's top goal kicker for 2022, Matt Butler, deciding to return to Adelaide.
Butler put together a particularly strong performance last year when his side played Natimuk United.
He slotted 20 goals, helping the Saints to a 201-48 win.
Cody Kenny has also left the Edenhope Apsley, jumping to the Wimmera Football Netball League's Horsham Saints.
Edenhope Apsley's 2023 campaign kicks off on Saturday, April 15, where the Saints take on the side that ended its year in the 2022 finals, Jeparit Rainbow.
