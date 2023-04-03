The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/National Sport/AFL

Edenhope Apsley to take on 2023 HDFNL with new coach

JH
By John Hall
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:41pm, first published April 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edenhope Apsley qualified for the 2022 finals before but were eliminated in the first elimination match. File picture.
Edenhope Apsley qualified for the 2022 finals before but were eliminated in the first elimination match. File picture.

Edenhope Apsley is set to take to the Horsham District Football Netball League in 2023 with a brand new coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.