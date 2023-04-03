THE Yarriambiack Shire Council was recognised for its outstanding work with two shortlistings in the 2023 LGPro Excellence Awards.
The Hopetoun Powerhouse Project has been nominated as a finalist in the Outstanding Small Rural Council Initiative category, while Rebecca Botheras is a finalist for the Young Achiever's category.
In the heart of Victoria's Silo Art Trail, Hopetoun's Powerhouse Arts Studio offers a unique studio and exhibition space combined with modern accommodation.
Opened in 1913 as Hopetoun's power supply, the Powerhouse's new life as an art studio provides artists a versatile space in a rural setting.
In addition to artists in residence, the studio space has been used for community art classes and events since its opening in April 2022.
The Powerhouse is managed by local community organisations Gateway BEET and Hopetoun Progress Association, with profits earned from the accommodation returned to community-based projects.
Yarriambiack Shire Council chief executive Tammy Smith said the Powerhouse allows artists to stay locally and immerse themselves in the community.
"The Powerhouse project highlights the innovative ways rural communities solve problems such as accommodation shortages and creates unique visitor experiences for visiting artists," she said.
"It also provides a diverse arts and culture offering to local residents who may not have the opportunity to participate and engage with art out of the region.
"The Hopetoun Community championed this project, and has been instrumental in its success, it is wonderful that the project has been recognised at a state level."
Ms Botheras is responsible for overseeing and leadership of significant infrastructure projects across the Shire.
She has played a pivotal role in planning and delivering the Modular changerooms at Beulah Recreation Reserve, the netball and tennis court redevelopment at Brim, the netball and tennis courts and modular changerooms at Brim Rupanyup and master planning projects at ANZAC Park Warracknabeal and Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
"Rebecca is a proactive and passionate team member who goes above and beyond in her role to ensure our sport and recreation projects are completed on time and meet the needs of our communities," Ms Smith said.
"Her attention to detail and project management skills are exceptional. Rebecca's inclusive projects are assisting Council to future-proof sport and recreation opportunities in our communities. She is an incredible asset to not only Council but our region."
Ms Botheras work was recognised by Tennis Victoria, earning the 'Supporting Tennis - Local Government Award' in 2021.
Awards winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony in Melbourne on Thursday, May 25 2023.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.