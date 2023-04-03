The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Rebecca Botheras, Powerhouse Arts Studio receive LGPro Excellence Awards shortlistings

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated April 4 2023 - 11:44am, first published April 3 2023 - 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hopetoun's Powerhouse Arts Studio is shortlisted for a LGPro Excellence Awards. Picture supplied
Hopetoun's Powerhouse Arts Studio is shortlisted for a LGPro Excellence Awards. Picture supplied

THE Yarriambiack Shire Council was recognised for its outstanding work with two shortlistings in the 2023 LGPro Excellence Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.