The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Farmers and firefighters unite behind Good Friday Appeal in St Arnauds

Updated April 4 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Arnaud's area manager John Beggs and his team ahead of the Good Friday Appeal. Picture supplied.
St Arnaud's area manager John Beggs and his team ahead of the Good Friday Appeal. Picture supplied.

In his fifth year as St Arnaud's area manager, John Beggs is looking forward to building on last year's Good Friday Appeal efforts with family friendly activities running throughout the day and well into the night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.