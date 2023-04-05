The Jeparit-Rainbow Storm's 2023 HDFNL season will be governed more by the growth of the side's young local players, than by new recruits carrying the workload according to the team's new co-coaches Matt Everett and Scott Driscoll.
"Our main focus throughout the pre season has been the development of our local group," said Driscoll.
"We've got a really strong group of probably 10 to 12 guys under 25."
"So we've been putting a lot of work into that group, and they've really stepped up and taken it upon themselves to lead the pre season."
The Storm had a strong 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League, with the senior's team claiming 12 wins, seating them fourth on the ladder at the back end of the season.
The club has become a perennial feature in the HDFNL finals series, having qualified for all seven post seasons since joining the competition in 2015, and finals is the goal once again for Jeparit-Rainbow.
"It's always the benchmark for how we measure our season, we made the semis last year, I think we'd like to match that or go further," said Driscoll.
Everett also shares his co-coach's aim but doesn't want to pull focus from the side's games each week, particularly through a tough first few rounds where The Storm will meet Edenhope-Apsley, Kalkee, and Harrow-Balmoral.
"Your goal's got to ultimately be to win a premiership, but you can't win a premiership without making the finals," said Everett.
"We're really earmarking those first five games and if we can be 4-and-1 or 3-and-2 after playing some quality opposition, I think we can be really in the mix."
To assist the Storm in returning to the finals, the side welcomes Will Hutchison and Matthew Synoradzki from Barwon in Geelong's Amateur reserves league.
The Storm will also be without several of its 2022 numbers, but Driscoll is confident those players' roles can be covered.
"We have lost some players, but by losing players it creates opportunities for others to step up into," said Driscoll.
"It'll be a different side from last year, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, we're optimistic of the group and its capabilities."
Catch up on the rest of the HDFNL ahead of their 2023 season
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.