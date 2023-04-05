The Wimmera Mail-Times
Jeparit-Rainbow will look to its young local players for the 2023 HDFNL

By John Hall
April 5 2023
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm playing in the 2022 HDFNL Elimination Finals. File picture.
The Jeparit-Rainbow Storm's 2023 HDFNL season will be governed more by the growth of the side's young local players, than by new recruits carrying the workload according to the team's new co-coaches Matt Everett and Scott Driscoll.

