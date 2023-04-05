The Jeparit Rainbow Storm are hoping the loss of Georgia Batson won't halt the momentum the side gained when it played finals netball for the first time in 2022.
Batson was a key player for the Storm last year, playing in all 14 of the team's games and becoming the side's top goal-scoring, finding the net 337 times.
"(Georgia) was such a big loss for us," said Jeparit-Rainbow's A grade netball coach, Penny Fisher.
The Storm slide into the Horsham District Football Netball League finals in 2022, with a record of 10-6.
Last season, Consistency was a strong focus for the side that Fisher admitted struggled in previous years to string wins together.
"They'd win a game and then lose a game," said Fisher.
"That was something we really worked hard on last year and we'll keep working on that."
While the Storm are still hoping to entice some new talent to pull on the lime green in 2023, Fisher pointed at a returning squad member when asked who might stand out this year.
"Maddie Marra will have another good year, she had a good year last year, she's always pretty consistent, very reliable," said Fisher.
Sinking 309 goals for Jeparit-Rainbow last season, Marra was the side's second-highest goal-scorer, falling behind Batson by 28 goals.
Fisher is weary of a difficult start to the Storm's season, on Saturday, April 15, the side has been set the task of taking on 2022's premiers Edenhope-Apsley.
That fixture is then followed up by minor premiers and runners-up, Kalkee, and seventh place, Harrow Balmoral.
"That's going to be a tough start, but if we can get through that and be competitive, I think that will lead us into that middle bit which will give us a bit more time to get together and we should have a few wins there," said Fisher.
