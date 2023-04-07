The Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos look to take a team approach to the 2023 Horsham District Football Netball League
With over 40 netballers signing up to pull on the blue and white this season, Dunstan says around 20 of them are new, and the changing team must look to build and develop new on-court connections between its players.
"It's going to be a whole new team from last year," said the Southern Roos new A grade netball coach, Penny Dunstan.
"They're all great individual players, so it's about putting it on the court all together."
In 2022, Harrow-Balmoral were unlucky to miss out on finals, with a record of 9-7, the team finished seventh, with a stronger points-percentage than sixth-placed, Kaniva-Leeor, and fifth-place, Jeparit-Rainbow.
Dunstan holds no specific ambition for how the Southern Roos season pans out, instead choosing to point her aim on what is created amongst the new group at the club.
"For us it's about redeveloping, rebuilding and having a whole team approach where we all try and contribute," said Dunstan.
"They're a young team, and they've never played together before.
"I don't know how we're going to start to be honest, but I can see we're going to be a great team by the end of the season.
"I'm hoping that we really developed as a team together, because they've actually got the skills, it's just a matter of how we put them together," said Dunstan.
Dunstan was already a part of the Southern Roos before she accepted her new role and is now relishing the opportunity to give back to the as a coach in the senior grades.
"I love coaching, and I love the fact that we've got these young kids that are really keen to come back to our club to play, I think that's great," said Dunstan.
