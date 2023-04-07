Mr Robert (Bob) Jackman 30/3/1928-28/3/2023
Mr Jackman passed away on March 28 2023 just days before he would have celebrated his 95th birthday.
A chance meeting and a stolen kiss set the Robert Jackman on the path to a lifetime of happy memories with his late wife Helen.
The party game of spin the bottle may have helped a little too, she told The Wimmera Mail Times in 2018.
The Robert Jackman story began on March 30 1928 as the son of Edward and Greta Jackman, he was born in Edenhope while his family farmed at Ulswater.
From the age of six years of age he rode several miles to school on horse back and this continued when his sister Cleo was old enough to dinkie on horse back as well. He also had a brother Ian.
When he was eight years old the family moved to Euroa where they lived for two years before moving to Dimboola where his father became a partner in the Stock and Station business Pilmore and Jackman.
The family built a new home in St Leonards Avenue in Dimboola.
His father, Mr Edward Jackman was involved in WWll and saw action in Darwin and Borneo.
Mr Robert Jackman continued his education at Dimboola High School and then went on to Geelong College for two years.
It was during this time he began playing football for North Geelong and his passion for the Geelong Cats grew.
Also during his school days his love of wool classing became a passion which he enjoyed for the rest of his life.
This began during the year he spent at Gordon Institute of Technology where he completed his wool classing certificate.
The passion remained and he held his classers certificate for over 70 years.
He spent 12 months wool classing in shearing sheds from outback Queensland to Tasmania and then he was a jackaroo at Barunyah Plains Station near Geelong for 12 months.
At that time the station ran 22,000 sheep.
He saved up and bought an old Vauxhall car and that got him on the road.
On 1950 his father purchased a property of about 1400 acres St Leonard's Park at Dadswell Bridge.
Mr Jackman and brother Ian moved to the property but there were no buildings, so their first task by necessity, was to move an old barn to the property and convert it into a single room hut to live in for the next three years.
They also shifted an old stable from Wail and converted this into a shearing shed.
The land needed clearing and fencing and that along with controlling thousands of rabbits kept them busy.
Desperate times called for desperate measures and they used a nerve gas called Lavaside, which had been used during the war, to fumigate the burrows but they still didn't get on top of the plague of rabbits until they ripped the rabbit warrens.
In 1953, Mr Jackman married Helen after that spin the bottle party where they met and they built a new home on the property. Within the next few years their family grew with the arrival of Margaret, Peter, Bruce and Roger.
Mr Jackman joined the Lodge in 1956 and along with his neighbour Ron Rae, they spent many years following this pursuit gaining a lot of happiness and fellowship.
While farming at Dadswell Bridge Mr Jackman played tennis for many years until 1978 until a neighbour Ern Anderson took him to Stawell to play lawn bowls, and was this visit where another passion began.
The rest is history and Mr Jackman played at the Sunnyside Bowling Club for more than 30 years so there would not have been many that didn't have a game with him.
Mr Jackman's pursuits didn't stop there, he was an active committee member and participant in many organisations including the Dadswell Bridge Hall committee, tennis club and CFA where he was the radio operator for many years. He also held the position of Group Officer and Deputy Group Officer with the Stawell Fire Brigade Group.
He was a member of Victorian Farmers Federation and was a Livestock Counsellor for two years.
Mr Jackman and wife Helen moved to Horsham in 1986 and bowls became even more of a priority.
Mrs Jackman had resisted the call to play bowls for some years but realizing she was now even more a bowls widow she joined the bowling club as well.
Mr Jackman was also a member of the Horsham Agricultural Society for many years and was mostly involved in organising the fleece display at the show.
He served almost four decades on the Horsham Show Society, joining when he was 60 years old.
The last meeting he attended was on November 12, 2022.
Bob loved working in the fleece section at showtime. He presented every year without fail. He faithfully attended working bees when lawn bowls didn't take him away!
"Always jovial and happy, and a life well lived serving the community," a spokesperson for the Horsham Show committee said in a recent tribute.
He was a valuable member of the Uniting Church where he volunteered for may years.
As grandparents they enjoyed spending time with their 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
They enjoyed many memorable driving trips to Cairns in Queensland and Esperance in Western Australia visiting family.
He was a passionate vegetable gardener and always had plenty to give away all year round right up until he passed away.
Mr Jackman and his wife Helen enjoyed a game of scrabble and even after she passed away in 2021, he would still have a game with family and friends.
Mr Jackman enjoyed the staff and fellow patients of Natimuk Nursing Home where he spent a few weeks of respite.
Even though he was having some trouble walking he still kept driving even in the last few weeks of his life.
Until the end, he enjoyed a game of bowls and even though he was struggling to walk the length of the green, he decided instead of giving the game away he'd organise a special wheel chair that could be used on the bowling greens.
He didn't quite get to used this, but it demonstrated his passion for the game and his fellow members.
It also showed the ingenuity and strength of character he had to find a way to get things done.
"Have a roll in heaven Bob," his family said.
Written by Sheryl Lowe with information provided by Mr Jackman's family.
