World renowned street artist 'Smug' is bringing his talent for photo-realism back to the Wimmera

April 5 2023 - 3:00pm
A year after transforming Horsham's silos into a celebration of Aboriginal resilience, world renowned street artist 'Smug' is bringing his talent for photo-realism back to the Wimmera. File picture.
