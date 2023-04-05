A year after transforming Horsham's silos into a celebration of Aboriginal resilience, world renowned street artist 'Smug' is bringing his talent for photo-realism back to the Wimmera.
The Australian-born Scottish resident has been commissioned to install a third and final artwork at the Yangga Dyata silo activation site.
The original artwork comprises of two images, one of aboriginal leader and warrior Yanggendyinanyuk on the Silo and the second of his totem, the red tailed cockatoo on the old Flour Mill.
Horsham Rural City Council's Director Communities and Place Kevin O'Brien said the two existing artworks would be linked through a new artwork to be painted on a large shed adjoining both structures.
"This will mean visitors to the site will have a greater awareness and appreciation of the cockatoo painting on the flour mill," he said.
"The aim is to have the murals merge as one and become even more spectacular.
"The works will be completed over a short period of time later this month," Mr O'Brien said.
Barengi Gadjin Land Council Aboriginal Corporation (BGLC) Chairperson Dylan Clarke said Smug would also carry out adjustments to the image depicting esteemed Aboriginal man Yanggendyinanyuk.
"Because Yanggendyinanyuk was a man who lived in the 19th century, there are limited high quality photographs of him. This meant several local residents posed and an interpretation of his image was created for the artist to work from," Mr Clarke said.
"We have received feedback from some members of the community that the artwork on the silo misrepresents Yanggendyinanyuk. To remedy this, and while Smug is present, adjustments will be made to the subject's face to reflect a traditional representation of this inspiring trailblazer."
"The final result will show a more historic portrayal of Yanggendyinanyuk," Mr Clarke said.
Mr O'Brien said Council had worked and would continue to work closely with all stakeholders involved in the project, primarily key project partner BGLC.
"Council is committed to ensuring the project satisfies all key parties with the intent to showcase this truly remarkable Aboriginal leader," he said.
The additional works will use funds from the original project budget, an additional contribution from the 2022/23 HRCC Public Art Budget plus a contribution from BGLC.
Council partnered with BGLC and the owners of the silos to secure a Victorian Government grant to fund the project.
