The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras switched on

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
April 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Distracted driver detection technology is now in effect. This camera will check drivers on day and night and in all weather conditions. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Distracted driver detection technology is now in effect. This camera will check drivers on day and night and in all weather conditions. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Ever wondered what this space-age piece of technology was on Stawell Road on the way out of Horsham?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.