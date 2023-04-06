Growling grass frog discovery near Apsley

Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) staff from Edenhope recently made the exciting discovery of a threatened species while carrying out routine slashing works near Apsley.
Hundreds of Growling Grass Frogs (Litoria raniformis) were discovered by the crew when they noticed movement in the grass and immediately halted works to investigate further.
Growling Grass Frogs are a threatened species that are listed as vulnerable under both the Victorian Flora and Fauna Guarantee Act and Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.
The discovery near Apsley is a new location for the species, with the most recent record of the Growling Grass Frog identified 14km away in 2013.
Grampians Natural Environment Program Manager Pauline Rudolph said it was "great work by the FFMVic Edenhope crew to find and help identify the Growling Grass Frog in this new location."
"Due to the suitable weather conditions, there may be more of these frogs out there waiting to be discovered so we ask everyone to please keep an eye out for them," she said.
"It's important that we know where this vulnerable species is located so that we can monitor and protect them as their population has suffered a substantial decline in recent decades."
The rainfall and weather conditions over the past year have made this area the perfect place for the species to breed.
When the weather cools, the species becomes largely inactive and will shelter under rocks, logs, thick vegetation or in crevices in the ground.
All slashing works have been paused while the species is active and further investigations are undertaken.
If you find any frogs, including those you don't recognise, please do not touch or handle them, as frogs are vulnerable to a fatal disease called Chytrid Fungus. This disease can be easily transferred by people handling them.
If you think you may have found a Growling Grass Frog or other species of frog, it's recommended to record this on an app such as Frog ID: https://www.frogid.net.au/
Take a photo and record the location as well as a sound recording if the frog is calling. This information will help to confirm the species and minimises the disturbance to frogs and their habitat.
It is illegal to take native animals from the wild to possess, trade or sell them. Penalties apply.
