Growling grass frog discovery near Apsley

Updated April 6 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 12:00pm
Growling Grass Frogs are a threatened species. Picture supplied.
Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) staff from Edenhope recently made the exciting discovery of a threatened species while carrying out routine slashing works near Apsley.

