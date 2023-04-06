Don't forget to renew your animal registration in 2023

West Wimmera Shire Council is reminding residents that animal registration renewals are due soon.
If you are a West Wimmera resident and you own a cat or a dog, is must be registered.
Annual pet registrations are due to expire on April 10. Registered pet owners would have received their 2023/24 registration forms in the mail recently.
Animal registration is required under the Domestic Animals Act 1994 and all dogs and cats over three months of age must be registered with Council and microchipped.
West Wimmera chief executive David Bezuidenhout said registering a dog or cat greatly improved the changes of it being returned if it was lost.
"Registering pets at three months of age ensure that more lost dogs and cats can be returned to their owners," he said.
"Owners can receive discount registrations if they currently hold an eligible pension card, or if their pet is aged over 10 years, a working dog, registered with an applicable organisation or de-sexed, which also prevents unwanted breeding."
Registration can be paid online via BPay. BPay information and reference numbers will be printed on renewal notices.
For multiple animal owners, take care to use the correct unique reference number for each animal. An incorrect number will result in the animal not being registered
Pet owners can also contact our customer service staff to pay over the phone.
Alternatively, payment can be made in person at Council's customer service centres in Edenhope and Kaniva.
Pet owners are also advised to notify Council if their address changes or their animal has died.
Fines may be issued for cats or dogs over the age of three months that are not registered.
Small animals and pets such as birds and fish do not need to be registered.
