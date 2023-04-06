The Wimmera Mail-Times
Don't forget to renew your animal registration in 2023

Updated April 6 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 3:00pm
West Wimmera Shire Council is reminding residents that animal registration renewals are due soon. Picture: Shutterstock.
West Wimmera Shire Council is reminding residents that animal registration renewals are due soon.

