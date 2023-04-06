The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Grampians Grape Escape returns for its 30th year

April 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Grape Escape returns for its 30th year
Grampians Grape Escape returns for its 30th year

The iconic wine, food and music festival Grampians Grape Escape is returning to Western Victoria this May and will be celebrating its 30th year as one of the region's most highly anticipated festivals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.