Exciting and prodigious has been used to describe Gill's performances through out his 18 year career

By Sheryl Lowe
April 9 2023 - 6:30pm
Angus Gill is launching his 23-date tour in Victoria Picture supplied.
Angus Gill is launching his 23-date tour in Victoria Picture supplied.

Beginning with a performance in Yackandandah at the Star Hotel on April 13 Angus Gill will kick off his 23-date Departure and Arrival Tour and the golden guitar winner said he can't wait to "hit the road and do a tic tac toe, 3 in a row, full bore, full throttle, full tilt tour again," as he releases new Seasons of Change single.

