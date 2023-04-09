Beginning with a performance in Yackandandah at the Star Hotel on April 13 Angus Gill will kick off his 23-date Departure and Arrival Tour and the golden guitar winner said he can't wait to "hit the road and do a tic tac toe, 3 in a row, full bore, full throttle, full tilt tour again," as he releases new Seasons of Change single.
He'll follow the first four tour dates in Victoria with a brief stopover in South Australia and then return to Victoria performing at the Horsham Uniting Church Hall on Sunday April 23 before heading to New South Wales and Queensland.
"I wrote Departure and Arrival, over the course of nearly 3 three years."
"It was at the beginning of the pandemic," he told the Wimmera Mail Times, "and I could have either looked at it as an opportunity or not, I chose to do this and several other projects as well, including a comedy album that resulted in an Aria nomination."
"I started working on it (the Departure and Arrival album) in 2020 and was refining it up until the moment we stepped into the studio to record with the Paul Kelly Band in December 2022."
He said the album started off with an entirely different title but he was influenced by Alain De Botton's The Art of Travel and "it hit me, we are all living in a transitory state, we are all trying to push through the monotony to get to the next exciting stage of our lives, we are all somewhere between departure and arrival."
"It was ironic I suppose when it was at a time when travel was banned but it reflects the travel of life."
Audiences are promised a high energy evening with one of the most "exciting and prodigious acts on the Australian country music scene."
"I'll be performing with the home-town duo, The Austins, who are good friends of mine and I'm really looking forward to performing with them for the people of Horsham.
The single, Departure and Arrival features the farfisa organ, and includes the fiddle, 12-string guitar and lead and background vocals plus some "wit and thoughtful social commentary."
He has been delighting audiences for the past 18 years with his "distinctive voice, carefully crafted songs, well-honed showmanship and comic timing."
In addition to his live performances he has an ARIA award nomination, four critically acclaimed ARIA chart topping studio albums and eight radio chart hits to his name.
He has supported some of the biggest names in music and is the youngest Australian male artist to have performed in the Grand Ole Oprey in Nashville Tennessee.
"I was sitting alone in one of my favorite steakhouses in Nashville one night (in 2019) and I got a phone call from Charles Eston, who asked me of I'd like to perform at the Oprey."
"And I said yes!"
"Walking out into that circle is about all I remember, apart from the friendliness and the support from everyone there, they were amazing and so was the experience."
Angus was 21 at the time.
He'll perform with his good friend Pixie Jenkins on fiddle in Horsham on April 23 at the Uniting Church Hall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.