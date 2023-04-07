The Natimuk and District Gymnastic Club were well-represented at the Victorian Gymnastics Championships in Geelong from Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2.
The team of Remi Bailey, Edward Jones and Eli Bailey finished as state champions in boys level six.
Remi Bailey placed third overall, which included a first-place finish on the floor, third on the vault, fourth on the parallel bars, fifth in the rings and sixth on the high bar.
Edward Jones finished in fifth position overall.
Jones's results included first place on the vault and parallel bars, second on the floor and a sixth on the pommel.
Eli Bailey placed fourth on the high bar and fifth on the floor.
With there not being national champions for level six, the boys will turn their attention to national level 7 in 2023.
"They will be working towards developing more skills for level 7 next year," Natmuk Gymnastic Club head coach Lynette Morrow said.
"There might be one (competition) between now and the end of the year, which will be a minor one for them."
There was also success in national levels nine and ten.
Lani Jones placed sixth overall in national level nine.
This included a fifth place on bars and a fourth on the beam.
"Lani will move into level 10; that is her goal," Morrow said.
In national level 10, Hailey Puls finished sixth overall.
Puls's results consisted of a first-place finish on the vault, fourth on the beam, fifth on the floor and sixth on the bars.
"To get a placing at national level 10 is amazing. Certainly from a small country club as well," Morrow said.
"She won with a vault she had been learning for the last four weeks, so she upped her skill set from the trials."
Brooklyn Fraser also competed in national level 10.
The ladies will now focus on competitions later in 2023.
"They will all work on upskilling, and they will all work on competitions. For the girls, that is the end of the year," Morrow said.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
