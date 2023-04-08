From Kirribilli House to the Turbo Gallery in Rainbow in the northwest of Victoria, expat artist Morrison Polkinghorne will exhibit his unique artwork for his first solo Australian show until May 7 and will be in residence on April 14 at 6 pm.
Using a fresh lotus stalk brush and ink created from a 12-month long process from the burnt lotus flower, he said the town of less than a thousand people is a fitting place to exhibit his works which includes artworks, video and augmented reality.
"A rainbow symbolises hope, new beginnings and transformation," he said referring to the township of Rainbow.
The opportunity to exhibit in Rainbow came about by a chance meeting with owner and curator Belinda Eckerman at an art function in Hopetoun.
"His work is amazing and we are so pleased to have it on show in Rainbow," she said.
"The artist will be in residence on April 14 at 6 pm and visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to meet and learn about his art and the process he has followed to create the tools and the materials for his artwork."
In addition, "By holding your phone up to the painting, suddenly a butterfly will float across the screen and settle on a lotus flower."
"This is just one of the aspects of his work and how he has incorporated various elements to create something individual in his approach to art" she said.
An interest in handmade items and decorative arts offered Polkinghorne the opportunity to grace the prime minister's Kirribili House, Vaclause House in Sydney and other prestige Historic Homes in Australia with his "artisanal and bespoke passementeries tassels and trimmings."
Years spent living in South East Asia is represented in his artwork and the skills he uses to create the materials is "holistic and regenerative" but he says his message in universal.
He has held exhibitions in Paris, Bangkok and now Rainbow in Victoria.
