Rainbow to host expat artist Morrison Polkinghorne next exhibition '125,029'

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 8 2023 - 12:30pm
The artist Morrison Polkinghorne is exhibiting in Rainbow until May 7 Picture supplied
From Kirribilli House to the Turbo Gallery in Rainbow in the northwest of Victoria, expat artist Morrison Polkinghorne will exhibit his unique artwork for his first solo Australian show until May 7 and will be in residence on April 14 at 6 pm.

