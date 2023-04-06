More than eight in 10 child car restraints incorrectly fitted or used in Horsham

As part of the 'Safe Seats, Safe Kids' program, Kidsafe Victoria has released alarming figures on the prevalence of incorrectly fitted child car restraints in Horsham.
More than 80 per cent of child car restraints in Horsham are incorrectly fitted or used, dramatically increasing the risk of transport-related injuries, according to figures released as part of the 'Safe Seats, Safe Kids' free child car restraint fitting and checking program.
The figures have prompted Kidsafe Victoria to issue an urgent call for local parents and carers to regularly check that their child car restraints are correctly installed and adjusted to fit their child and book in for a free fitting or check.
Of the 41 child car restraints recently inspected in the municipality, 85 per cent were incorrectly installed or used, including:
Kidsafe Victoria CEO, Melanie Courtney, said the figures highlighted the immense danger posed by incorrectly installed or used child restraints.
"The risk of life-threatening injuries has been shown to be 4-6 times greater when child car restraints are incorrectly fitted or used," she said.
"Ensuring child car restraints are properly installed can be challenging for parents if they haven't been shown how to do so, which is why the 'Safe Seats, Safe Kids' program is so important.
"Many parents and carers who attend one of our free checking days simply don't know that their child isn't restrained safely.
"Our accredited fitters ensure the restraint is correctly fitted and also provide education and advice to help parents continue to keep their kids safe on every trip."
Transport related incidents are one of the leading causes of accidental death for Australian children. On average, around seven children under 15 are killed and 300 are injured each year on Victorian roads.
