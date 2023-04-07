The Wimmera Mail-Times
Nhill Service Access Round Table addresses rural healthcare workforce shortages

April 7 2023 - 12:00pm
The group came together with a spirit of collaboration and a shared goal of identifying issues and exploring innovative ideas to attract and retain doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals, along with their families. Picture supplied.
The Rural Workforce Agency Victoria (RWAV) facilitated a Service Access Round Table in response to the challenges faced in recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals in Nhill and surrounding areas.

Local News

