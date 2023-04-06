Will face-to-face banking be a thing of the past, and our financial future be on a card in our pocket?
Federal Member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster MP hopes not.
"It is an insult to the community especially our regional communities to deny them the service of face to face banking in a confidential trusted environment," she said.
"Not everyone wants or trusts online banking."
Her comments followed the announcement by the Bendigo Bank they'll close five of their agencies in her electorate by the end of July 2023, including Warracknabeal.
"Banks in regional towns exist to provide services to their communities," Dr Webster said.
"Customers are not numbers, and the bank should not remove services only on the basis the numbers don't add up, regardless of the impact to the community.
"They said they are not closing their bank branches, just their agencies - as if that makes a difference to the communities left without their service, it doesn't.
"Closure of an agency has the same effect on the people living in that community as they closure of a bank branch does.
"Banking at the local Post Office does not suit everyone, nor is it appropriate for all transactions, so I have suggested to Australia Post chief executive in Canberra that each Post Office provide a hub staffed by skilled banking personnel in a private and confidential setting and the cost of this service be met by Australia Post."
Dr Webster said that while this would be an option to alleviate the stress and inconvenience bank closures are having on our regional communities, it does not excuse the banking sector's actions.
"They make enough annual profit to maintain their services," she said.
Dr Webster said Ms Dianne Marchment spoke with her on Wednesday, April 5, and said the Bendigo flagged the reduced number of transactions at her agency in Warracknabeal influenced its decision to close it on June 20 at 2 pm.
"Ms Marchment told me, by her calculations there has been no reduction in transactions in the relevant time frame," Dr Webster said.
Earlier this year, Member for Mallee Anne Webster spearheaded a moratorium on bank closures until the Regional Banking Taskforce recommendations had been implemented in the wake of the announced closures.
"There has been 86 bank closures since the recommendations were tabled - it seems the banks are eager to close down these regional branches before implementing the impact reports which they endorsed," she said.
