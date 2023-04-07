Doomsday preppers or Easter hoarders?

We've faced it once before. We can make it once again.
Too many people, myself included, flocked to the shops on Thursday afternoon to "grab a few things".
We came home with far more than we anticipated because the last thing you want is to be caught short on Good Friday without any jalapeno lentil chips or Meredith goat cheese.
It's not like we knew when Good Friday was this year. Be realistic!
The image of a lonely tumbleweed rolling through the barren wastes known as the fresh food section is seared into my mind.
I can still hear the whistle of some Old West duel as people stared each other down in a frantic dash for the last four-litre carton of milk.
Weary workers clamber out from behind the small mountains of crushed cardboard; they've been re-stocking the shelves all day, yet somehow there remains less than when they started.
Like creatures going into hibernation, I saw the masses trying to squirrel away the last packet of mixed nuts and soft drinks.
I wouldn't usually buy soft drinks, but it's the holidays and what if a guest needs something carbonated, sweet and terrible for their overall health?!
Purgatory is better than this - the shops were closed for a whole day.
Coming from a coastal tourist town, I thought this phenomenon only happened in isolated places where the offerings were scant already.
It turns out crazed shoppers sweeping the shelves bare happens across the nation.
I hope you got what you needed.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
