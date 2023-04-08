Save the date for Drag Queen Bingo

Hindmarsh Shire Council is excited to invite the community to Save the Date for their upcoming event Drag Bingo.
The event will take place at the Nhill Memorial Community Centre on Friday June 30, 2023 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm.
This will be a ticketed event and for ages 18+ only.
You will be required to show your ticket before entering.
Your ticket will include free nibbles on the night and entertainment from two fabulous Drag Queens who will run 3 games of Bingo with performances in between each game.
Each game has a prize to be won and refreshments will be available to purchase on the night.
Further information will be released prior to the event.
Keep an eye on the Hindmarsh Shire Council website and social media page for more information.
If you have any questions regarding this event, please get in contact with our Community Development Team on 03 5391 4444 or email info@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
