Federal Member for Regional Health for Mallee Dr Anne Webster said she could only describe our health workers' challenges as a "horror show".
The statement comes after hosting a Regional Health Workforce Summit in Mildura featuring peak bodies, practitioners, nurses and allied health professionals to talk about the challenges facing the health workforce, the
She said that data collected from the 140 people attending the Summit would be compiled and used to prepare a health policy that would make a difference for Victorians.
"The data led policy will be costed and we will take it to the next election as a baseline for regional health," she said.
"It was momentous to hold such an event in a region area."
In addition to health, the cost of living was raised by concerned community members during her pop-up meetings and is being "compounded by the continuous rate rises," she said.
"The RDA has predicted rates will continue to rise to 10 per cent.
"Some homeowners are paying up to $2000 more a month on their home loan, with no relief in sight.
"Fixed interest rates on home loans are coming to an end and people have to transfer their loan to variable rates which are continuing to rise, we haven't seen the end of this yet."
Dr Webster hopes we don't see the interest rates that plagued the 1980s and 90s.
"I hope not but I remember the hardships of that time and don't want to see it again," she said.
Dr Webster said she receives numerous calls from landowners concerned about the multi-million dollar Vic-NSW Inter Connector West project, which is planned to cut through many prime land areas in her electorate.
"[Constituents] are asking me, 'Will this decrease the value of our family farm?'," she said.
"Some of them are sixth and seventh generation farmers and don't know what's ahead for future generations."
Dr Webster said the towers planned for the project would be twice the height of existing electricity poles, reaching up to 80 feet.
Her concerns and that of landowners include the project's cost, the increased fire risk to their properties from power lines, and what she refers to as the lack of transparency from the government on this and the economic cost to the farmers.
She wants transparency from Federal and State governments on the overall expected emissions caused by building the structures, including the cement foundation and the iron and steel towers.
"The loss to farmers through the clearing of prime farmland to access their properties and the site for installing the towers and infrastructure also needs to be calculated and made available," she said.
"Some farmers have told me they want the Inter connector wiring to be installed underground alongside roadways where possible.
"When installed, the lowest point of the wires between poles could be 15 metres, and this really only allows a safe clearance of about seven metres for drones, headers and farming machinery."
On the housing shortage, she said, "Councils need to make land available where possible."
