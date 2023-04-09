The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Join in the fun and raise money for cancer research on Mother's Day.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poster provided
Poster provided

Everyone receives a medal at the Mother's Day Classic Walk Run at Edenhope on Mother's Day so make sure you register and support Breast Cancer Research and enjoy the day at your own pace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.