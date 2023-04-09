Everyone receives a medal at the Mother's Day Classic Walk Run at Edenhope on Mother's Day so make sure you register and support Breast Cancer Research and enjoy the day at your own pace.
Arrive at 9.30 am for a warm up, wear your best pink outfit and prepare to enjoy a day of music, face-painting, raffles, fruit give-away and stalls and if you're the best dressed individual or family, you could go home with a great prize.
You need to register at mothersdayclassic.com.au but if you need help with that call Cath on 03 55859845 and she'll make sure you're registered for the day and you'll receive your medal to take home.
It's a family day out with plenty to entertain everyone -plus it's a great way to raise finds for breast cancer research.
"Bravely engaging our Community towards Wellness"
