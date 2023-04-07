The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/National Sport/AFL

The 2023 WFNL season started on April 7

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 8 2023 - 11:29am, first published April 7 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ararat Rats started its Wimmera Football Netball League season with a 9.19.73 to 5.2.32 win over rivals Stawell Warriors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.