The Ararat Rats started its Wimmera Football Netball League season with a 9.19.73 to 5.2.32 win over rivals Stawell Warriors.
Treacherous conditions greeted the players at Alexandra Oval, and it did not take long to find out how the game would be played.
The Rats owned the majority of possession and territory early in the first quarter, but it took Ararat 13 minutes for the first major.
Stawell responded soon after.
Jakob Salmi converted a set shot, with one of the Warriors' first entries inside the forward 50.
The momentum shifted to the away side as Stawell clawed back into the possession battle.
The Warriors were extremely efficient inside the forward 50; they kicked three straight goals to Ararat's one goal, three behinds at the first change.
In the Rats huddle at quarter time, senior coach Matt Walder implored his team to play more direct to combat the conditions.
As the rain slowed, it made moving the football easier.
The Rats did not take long to open the scoring in the second term.
On his return to Alexandra Oval, former club best and fairest Jack Ganley kicked the first goal of the second term.
The goal started to flow for the Rats, a five-goal second term whilst its defence held firm, not allowing a point at the other end.
Ararat led by 19 points at the long break.
The rain became lighter as the third term started, but a strong breeze now favoured the Warriors.
With pressure applied on the inside of the contest, both sides found some space to run a carry on the outside.
Stawell once again wrested back the momentum, but with the breeze at their back, the forward 50 entries mounted up.
The Warriors forwards made it difficult for the Rats to transition out of its defensive 50.
This resulted in two goals for the Warriors, as Ararat were limited to two behinds.
The Rats' lead was eight points at the last change.
Despite the physical nature of the match, Stawell coach Tom Eckel was after more in the three quarter time huddle.
On the back of its revamped fitness program, Eckel asked the playing group to show it off early in the season.
However, with the wind at their backs, Ararat created chances early.
Ganley had two shots on goal in open play but could not convert.
Stawell's backline finally cracked as the forward 50 entries continued to rise.
The Rats kicked four goals, ten behinds, to the Warriors one behind in the final term.
Ararat ran away with a 41-point victory.
Tom Mills was solid in defence for Ararat, whilst Jack Ganley was lively in the forward half.
For Stawell, Jakob Salmi was clean in wet conditions, and Tom Eckel was hard to beat in contested situations.
Goal kickers
Ararat: C. Taylor 3, J. Ganley 2, J. Cox, S. Kettle, E. Summers, T. Williamson.
Stawell: M. Thorp 2, T. Eckel, A. Graveson, J. Salmi.
Best
Ararat: J. Robinson, J. Ganley, T. Mills, D. Mendes, S. Kettle, F. Toner.
Stawell: P. Summers. J. Stafford, S. Mantell, J. Salmi, J. Dark, T. Eckel.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
