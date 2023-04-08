Wimmera and Grampians communities dug deep on Friday, April 7, to produce another exceptional record breaking fundraising tally for The Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.
Overall, $23,061,320 was raised in the 2023 ever, with $4,029,017 coming from regional Victoria.
The Wimmera and Grampians fundraising efforts donated a combined $335,018 - an increase of almost $100,000 from 2023 - and made up about 8.3 per cent of the regional Victorian total.
Stawell's multiple fundraising events helped its 2023 total reach $51,673, followed closely by Marnoo with $51,020.
Despite the rain and cold weather, Horsham's community donated $49,702.00, well up form last year's tally of $32,882.
Ararat raised $32,748.00, down from last year's phenomenal $81,356.
Ballarat raised the most for any city in Victoria, with $199,173.
2023 Good Friday Appeal tallies:
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
