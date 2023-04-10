Kalkee coach, Paula Weidermann, hopes a trio of star additions will boost the A grade side that finished the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League as minor premiers.
Despite ending the season at the top of the HDFNL table, the Kees missed the grand final by a week after a preliminary-final loss to Edenhope-Apsley.
Among the new faces set to run onto the A grade court in Kalkee colours in 2023 is Jedah Huff from Hamilton, Emily Polack from Dimboola, and the Kee's junior development player, Jarrah Martin.
"Jedah is a fierce and talented player," said Weidermann.
"(She) has the ability of playing either end of the court."
Polack is set to add strength to the minor premiers defensive line.
"Em is very quick, has amazing leap, and reads the play very well," said Weidermann.
Weidermann highlighted the height, strength and talent of Martin and said she will be able to add to the team wherever she plays on court.
"These three young players strength, agility and versatility is certainly a positive for this year's side," said Weidermann.
"They are eager to learn and perform, and with direction and encouragement from the senior players, will contribute to another successful year."
After making a strong climb up the HDFNL ladder in 2022, having finished eighth the year before, Weidermann hopes to see the upward trend continue.
"Our goal for this year is to build on what was implemented last year," said Weidermann.
"Encourage (and) support each player in their growth and development and be successful as a team.
"We have a great bunch of girls who bond really well on court which I believe makes our side even stronger."
Kalkee's 2023 HDFNL season is set to kick off on Saturday, April 15, when they host Harrow-Balmoral at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
