The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Trio of star additions to boost Kalkee for 2023 HDFNL

JH
By John Hall
April 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalkee's A grade netball coach, Paula Weidermann, on court against Edenhope-Apsley in the 2022 HDFNL preliminary-final. File piccture
Kalkee's A grade netball coach, Paula Weidermann, on court against Edenhope-Apsley in the 2022 HDFNL preliminary-final. File piccture

Kalkee coach, Paula Weidermann, hopes a trio of star additions will boost the A grade side that finished the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League as minor premiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.