Kalkee's new senior's football coach, Doug Grining has stepped to lead the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League runners-up into the 2023 season, taking over from Stuart Farr.
A tall ruckman, Grining joined the Kees ahead of the 2022 HDFNL season, having made the move from Birchip Watchem in the North Central Football League.
Grining played in all 19 of the Kees games last year, being named best player on 8 occasions.
A strong season for Kalkee in 2022 saw the side win seven games by over 100 points, but ended in heartbreak after a nail-biting grand final loss.
A mark paid to a Kalkee forward, Corey Williams, inside Rupanyup's defensive 50 as the final buzzer rang, gave the Kees hope, but William's kick strayed left, leaving the Panthers with a 3 point lead.
Despite 2022's heartbreak, no team has tasted more success in the HDFNL's history than Kalkee, who won the first of its 15 Horsham District flags in 1946.
It has been a while between drinks for the club with the largest senior's trophy cabinet in the league, having not claimed a flag since its record run of five straight ended in 2012.
The Kees are on an upwards trend that has seen the senior's squad slowly climbing the League's ladder since it last missed the finals in 2019, and if it continues, Kalkee will contest the 2023 season as strong favourites to claim a 16th premiership.
Kalkee's 2023 season will kick off on Saturday, April 15, when the club hosts Harrow-Balmoral at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
