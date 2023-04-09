The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Semi final draws released for 2023 Stawell Gift

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated April 10 2023 - 9:05am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarvis Cartledge wins the Stawell Times-News Under 18 boys 100m final during day 2 of the Powercor Stawell Gift at Central Park. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.
Jarvis Cartledge wins the Stawell Times-News Under 18 boys 100m final during day 2 of the Powercor Stawell Gift at Central Park. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.

Easter Monday is finals day with the Change Our Game Women's Gift Semi Finals commencing at 12.14pm with the final at 1:50pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.