The Wimmera Mail-Times

Easter is a time for care and reflection

April 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In this country, Easter marks the end of summer. The rain, sudden drop in temperature and campfires scattered across the Grampians would back up the notion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.