Horsham cyclist Pippa Denham will represent Victoria in Brisbane

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 11 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 12:00pm
Horsham's Pippa Denham will represent Victoria at the Australian Junior Track Cycling National Championships from April 11-14. Picture supplied. .
14-year-old Horsham athlete Pippa Denham will represent Victoria at the Australian Junior Track Cycling National Championships, held at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane from April 11 to 14.

