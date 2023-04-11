14-year-old Horsham athlete Pippa Denham will represent Victoria at the Australian Junior Track Cycling National Championships, held at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane from April 11 to 14.
Denham will compete at the national championships for the third consecutive year and is one of only four under-17 girls selected to represent Victoria.
"This season I have moved up to under 17s. I'm feeling very strong and fit as l have been training hard and racing track all season," Denham said.
Read more: Teens reign supreme at 2023 Stawell Gift
Denham will compete in six individual and two team events over the four-day meet.
Having previously raced at the Anna Meares Velodrome, Denham is prepared for what is to come.
"I competed last year at the Anna Meares Velodrome. so I know what to expect, but I'm sure the nerves will still be there come race day," Denham said.
Read more: Edenhope will pink-up for Mother's Day
In preparation for the national championships, Denham has travelled to Melbourne each weekend for the last ten weeks for state team training.
"It is a massive commitment, but also for my parents to get me there," Denham said.
Pippa's sister, Minda will also compete in Brisbane, and both will be searching for national team selection.
A team of 12 under 17 girls will represent Australia in Malaysia in May.
"It would be a massive once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to race in completely different environments and experience a different culture," Denham said.
The upcoming Commonwealth Games are on Denham's radar in the long term.
"This opportunity we feel would be a massive stepping stone to the Commonwealth Games in 2026."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.