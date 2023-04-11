The Wimmera Mail-Times
Forty four drivers and twenty passengers have died on Victorian roads this year

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:06pm, first published April 11 2023 - 8:00pm
President of the Taylors Lake Football and Netball Clubs Travis Mackley Picture Supplied

With road crash fatalities up by 29 percent in 2023 compared to the same time last year, Taylors Lake Football and Netball clubs will join with the Victoria Transport Accident Commission on Friday April 14 to operate Driver Reviver at Green Lake on Western Highway near Horsham, to remind drivers of road safety.

