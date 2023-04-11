With road crash fatalities up by 29 percent in 2023 compared to the same time last year, Taylors Lake Football and Netball clubs will join with the Victoria Transport Accident Commission on Friday April 14 to operate Driver Reviver at Green Lake on Western Highway near Horsham, to remind drivers of road safety.
Club President Travis Mackley said the club members will help out on the day.
"We'lll also operate a barbeque, provide soft drinks and slices to fundraise for the club."
Free hot coffee will be available from 10 am to 4 pm at the Driver Reviver site on the pull-off lane at Green Lake.
"We hope people will take the opportunity to call in, grab a coffee and have a chat," Mr Mackley said.
Up until March 5 this year, 87 people had lost their lives on Victorian roads with 52 of those on rural roads, 63 were male and 24 were female.
Of this figure - 44 were drivers and 20 were passengers.
There were 23 fatalities involving cyclists, motorcycles and pedestrians.
"Each year over 200 people are killed on Victorian roads and many more are injured," according to statistics from TAC.
"Too many people are being seriously injured or killed on our roads as a result of driving while distracted or not wearing seatbelts correctly.
Mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras have been introduced to reduce the number of people dying on Victorian roads and encourage people to do the right thing while driving."
Horsham SES Deputy Controller Adam Cox is road crash accredited and said, "The SES will support any and all initiatives to halt the road toll. We see the cost to our communities and our volunteers who attend fatal road crashes and we continue to support any and all programs that help save lives."
More than 10,000 people have been killed on Victorian roads since 1989 according to studies by TAC.
