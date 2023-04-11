The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wimmera's Will Ellis represents South Australia in under 15 Championships

JH
By John Hall
Updated April 11 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Ellis holding his number 18 South Australian jersey ahead of the 2023 under-15's national hockey championships. Picture supplied.
Will Ellis holding his number 18 South Australian jersey ahead of the 2023 under-15's national hockey championships. Picture supplied.

Goal-scoring hockey player, Will Ellis, is set to fly the flag for country kids - and the Wimmera - as he heads to the under-15 national championships as part of the South Australian state team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.