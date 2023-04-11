Goal-scoring hockey player, Will Ellis, is set to fly the flag for country kids - and the Wimmera - as he heads to the under-15 national championships as part of the South Australian state team.
The week-long championship tournament is set to begin in Darwin on Saturday, April 15.
"(I) feel proud to be the only country kid to make the state team and to be picked as one of their key strikers," Ellis said.
Ellis is a former under-13 representative for South Australia, having previously pulled on the state kit in 2021.
His 2022 wasn't quiet either, he won the Naracoorte District Hockey Association under 16 premiership with the Green Bottles, and was named in the Lower South East Hockey Association's Under 15 boys team of the year before his selection in South Australia's state squad.
And despite moving up the age groups, Ellis continues to shine on the field.
"(Under 15's has) Faster and more strategic game play, much higher player skill level and you need to be super fit," Ellis said.
In between weekly road trips to Adelaide to attend training, Ellis has been working over the summer to get as fit as possible.
"I was doing heaps of push ups, sit ups, squats and Russian twists plus running every day," Ellis said.
There was a different selection process for Ellis, and is his teammates, for 2023, with Hockey South Australia implementing a new pathway into the state team.
"There was multiple invite only selections, called ZIC's (Zone Identifying Camps) and they all went really well," Ellis said.
"The numbers invited back get less and less every time.
"I felt really good out there at each of them, but the travelling is hard, you get so stiff sitting in the car. Mum and I have done so much driving in the last 6 months.
"It has all been so worth it though and I couldn't have done it without my parents," Ellis said.
In 2023, Ellis plans to play both country hockey for Mount Gambier in the Lower South East Hockey Association, and metro hockey with an Adelaide team.
All the while he wants to keep improving his ball skills and fitness with an eye on what is next for him in hockey.
"Hopefully, I make the U16 state team in 2024," Ellis said.
"Lucky for me they have added a year to this age group this year - from 15 to 16."
"So I could get another year in this age group before U18s, which is another big jump in skill and game speed," Ellis said.
