Massive schedule ahead for greyhounds, trainers

The Fullerton (Red Cliffs) stepped to the plate in the Mixed Grade 6/7 Final with a $4,540 first place winners cheque on the line, Gifted Blazer sent out third pick in the market at $7.70 put the race to bed by the first corner with an electric first split of 10:19 setting up a four and half length lead, from here it was an easy watch for the team with Blazer cruising to a three length victory in a smart 23:37sec and repeats of that early speed will see many more wins.