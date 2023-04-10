Massive schedule ahead for greyhounds, trainers

Local trainers Andrea Gurry and Heather Baxter have had success at the multitude of local race meetings that have taken place over the past weeks.
The club conducted another early morning meeting on Saturday, April 1, which was the second of three race meetings in eight days.
Over the coming month the club will conduct another eight race meetings.
Heather Baxter (Murtoa) took training honours for the day, winning a double including a winning quinella in what was a very successful day for the Murtoa trainer.
The Webbcon Marine 485m Grade 6/7 event was the first event Baxter struck in when landing a race quinella when Gallifrey and Moonlit Dior ran one, two past the post in the solid time of 27:57sec.
Garry George (Beulah) followed in the next event with victory in the Horsham Doors and Glass 485m Grade 5 event jumping straight on the bunny to win by three lengths in 27:56sec likewise over the 485m trip.
Baxter then saluted again in the last event on the card when Scarlett Wings led from start to finish taking out the Warrack Motel Mixed Grade 6/7 event by one length in 23:56sec, from Warracknabeal local Shayne Fisher with his big fawn charge Weipa running home strongly.
Wednesday had the club running in the unfamiliar timeslot but Andrea Gurry (Nhill) had no issue training a winning double on the card, and the Fullerton team (Red Cliffs) also leading a winner in the Mixed Grade 6/7 Vic Greys Final.
Indy Delta ticked off her maiden victory simply burning her rivals for early pace, nothing could go with her and in doing so the margin she turned for home in front by was the margin she took victory in just under three lengths in the smart time of 23:33sec for the 410m journey.
Sutton's Sky tried to produce a carbon copy of the kennel mates performance, early speed, that he did, and more opening the margin up to near on four lengths by the time they hit the finish line winning the CHS Group 410m restricted 2-3 win event in almost identical time of 23:30sec.
The Fullerton (Red Cliffs) stepped to the plate in the Mixed Grade 6/7 Final with a $4,540 first place winners cheque on the line, Gifted Blazer sent out third pick in the market at $7.70 put the race to bed by the first corner with an electric first split of 10:19 setting up a four and half length lead, from here it was an easy watch for the team with Blazer cruising to a three length victory in a smart 23:37sec and repeats of that early speed will see many more wins.
A busy schedule lies ahead which presents plenty of opportunity for the public to come and see our athletes close up we have racing:
