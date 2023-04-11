The Wimmera Mail-Times
Parachuting from your armchair comes to Warracknabeal Campus

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 11 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 3:30pm
Marilyn tries out the new Goggles as Virtual Reality comes to Rural Northwest Health Aged Care Sector. Picture provided
Marilyn tries out the new Goggles as Virtual Reality comes to Rural Northwest Health Aged Care Sector. Picture provided

An adventurous resident from Warracknabeal Aged Care Campus will soon realise their lifelong ambition to experience parachuting, without leaving the comfort of home.

