An adventurous resident from Warracknabeal Aged Care Campus will soon realise their lifelong ambition to experience parachuting, without leaving the comfort of home.
Virtual Reality goggles transform a natural environment into a virtual reality world and have been purchased by the facility to provide new experiences for the residents through technology.
With the use of the new Virtual Reality goggles, the lucky resident will be floating through the clouds when ever they feel like it.
Community Engagement Co-ordinator Sharon Maloney said the new programs are particularly valuable to residents in between visits from loved ones.
"Visits are important but the activities are important in-between visits and age should be no barrier to enjoy technology and all it offers."
This program is just one of several innovative new programs being introduced by Rural Northwest Health to contribute to the wellbeing of residents of Warracknabeal and Hopetoun campuses.
Obie Projection Interactive technology will also be introduced by Leisure and Lifestyle Team Leader Bronwyn McIntyre.
:It responds to hand, feet and other movements without the need for any computer gaming skills," she said.
"From painting to passing a ball, to jigsaws and traditional games like Mahjong, the highly interactive activities assist social isolation, loneliness and cognitive and motors skills."
The use of this technology is aimed at assisting social isolation, loneliness and cognitive and motors skills but with the added bonus of encouraging a connection between the residents and their grandchildren.
"The Obie projectors have been purchased and will be installed for use soon," Ms McIntyre said.
The facility will also encourage a connection between school students and the residents, addressing both the loneliness and the coming together of technology with the aged care sector which "has largely been avoided in the past."
"Intergenerational contact is important," she said, "and this technology will play a big part in those relationships."
Residents will enjoy a ANZAC Day Big Breakfast on campus before attending their local ANZAC Day services or attending others events with family.
In addition to the new technology, funding is being sought for the Warracknabeal Campus to establish one or two Kitchen Gardens which will help provide for onsite meals as well as encourage physical activity, improve diet, maintain previous life skills and help reduce social isolation for residents.
