The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

A preliminary final rematch and Rams tackle Rup in the HDFNL first round

JH
By John Hall
April 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrow-Balmoral and Kalkee contesting the 2022 HDFNL elimination final, File picture.
Harrow-Balmoral and Kalkee contesting the 2022 HDFNL elimination final, File picture.

The Horsham District Football Netball League is set to kick off on Saturday, April 15 as the 12 teams take to the field for the competitions first round of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.