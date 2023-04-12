The Horsham District Football Netball League is set to kick off on Saturday, April 15 as the 12 teams take to the field for the competitions first round of 2023.
Harrow Balmoral head to Kalkee Recreation Reserve to face the side that ended its 2022 season.
On that day last September Kalkee stormed away with an 89-63 win and booked its spot in the HDFNL grand final.
Before the finals, the Southern Roos clashed with the Kees twice in 2022, and on both occasions, it was Harrow-Balmoral that came out on top - 92-53 and 125-69.
For Harrow-Balmoral, all eyes will be on Jai Thompson, as the new coach faces a stiff first test at the helm of the Southern Roos.
"If we can push them to their limit and try and win that one, that will give us some great confidence moving in to the next couple of home games," said Thompson.
Similarly, Kalkee's 2022 ruckman, Doug Grining is stepping up to coach this year and his side may have a point to prove after losing last season's grand final by 3-points.
Natimuk United is the side that has been set the task of taming the last season's premiership Panthers as its released from its pre season cage.
The two sides will clash at the Natimuk Showgrounds in a twilight fixture, with first bounce at 4pm.
Rupanyup were a force in 2022, the side beat everyone on its way to a HDFNL premiership, and when lined up against the Rams in round 10, they ran away with a 106-53 win.
Natimuk president, Greg Radford has welcomed the test of tackling such a strong team straight out of the gate.
"It's really important that we test ourselves early because we've worked really hard through the pre season to get to this point," said Radford.
It will be a meeting of last year's lower placing finalists at Edenhope Football Ground, when the Edenhope-Apsley Saints challenge the Jeparit-Rainbow Storm in a rematch of the side's 2022 elimination final.
In that meeting last year, it was Jeparit-Rainbow who stormed away with an 88-40 win, ending the Saints season.
This game will be the Storms first competition test for its youthful core group that coaches, Matt Everett and Scott Driscoll had put a focus on developing through the pre season.
While Edenhope-Apsley, who were only one win clear of the teams that missed last year's post season, will want to get a good start to the year against a competitive outfit.
Noradjuha-Quantong are set to host Laharum at Quantong Recreation Reserve to kick off the 2023 season.
The teams only met once last year, and on that occasion, it was Noradjuha-Quantong who came away with the win, 89-57.
In that game, Brett Ervin and Shannon Argall both had strong performances for Laharum, earning them best player nods, and they are players to watch on Saturday, as coach, Glenn Doyle has tipped big years for them.
For the Bombers, round 1 will be about beginning its rebound back into the HDFNL finals after an injury hit 2022 saw the side fall one win shy of a post season berth.
"Last year we didn't make finals which was a little bit disappointing but I think the core playing group have really responded this pre season by showing they weren't really happy with that," said the Noradjuha-Quantong FNC president, Matt Treacy.
The Swifts are set to open the account on the HDFNL when they welcome Kaniva-Leeor United to Stawell's North Park.
in the 2022 HDFNL, these clubs met twice and on both occasions, Swifts ran away with the win.
In round two the score read 121-44 in favour of the Baggies, and when they came back together in round 13, Swifts built a 101-point margin.
Despite Kaniva-Leeor's new look squad for 2023, the Cougars are hoping to take to the first round with an established familiarity, as coach, Phil Henseleit explained the club's recruiting strategy was based around players already involved in the club
The Pimpinio Tigers' 2023 will begin this weekend when they host Taylors Lake at the Pimpinio Sporting Complex.
In 2022, the sides met twice, in round two the Tigers ran away with a 117-40 win, while in round 13, the Lakers were able to claim one of the clubs two wins for the season, with a 74-55 win.
Ahead of the 2023 season, neither team has wasted its off season, with new faces set to run out of both team's sheds this Saturday.
In black and yellow, fans won't miss towering ruckman, Reece McNally, he is joined by Jason Westley, Dylan Bates and Charlie Gardner,
While Taylors Lake;s fans will get their first taste of Cam, Will and Josh Hetherington, Troy Brimble, Riley Hall, Ryan Gebert and Justin Beugelaar.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.