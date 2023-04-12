The Wimmera Poultry Club Auction, scheduled for Sunday April 16 at the Horsham Showgrounds, has attracted a record number of entries this year with siblings of the Sydney Royal Easter Show Champion and Reserve, among the entries.
"On Tuesday (April 11), we had 130 pens booked and there may be more, because people still have until Wednesday night to enter," Show Secretary Michael Lloyd said.
"We are really excited to have amongst our entries, siblings of the Elizabeth duck who received Champion and Reserve status at the Royal Easter Show," Mr Lloyd said.
Champion Elizabeth duck was exhibited by Horsham local Andy Flett in the Sydney Easter Show and will exhibit tsiblings to the champion at Sunday's auction.
"It is a great opportunity for people to add this level of quality to their hobby or breeding programs."
"We have a huge variety of breeds from bantams to turkeys, so there will be plenty to choose from whether you want to breed, compete or just have a few hens to provide you with fresh eggs from your own back yard."
The auction will begin at 10.30 am on Sunday but the shed will be open for viewings at 9.30 am.
"The auction should run until at least lunchtime but will continue until we're finished," he said.
"The numbers are well up on last year's total of 70 pens and we hope that means there will be a big crowd and a keen interest from people wanting to purchase on the day."
It is a free entry event with a family atmosphere and a barbeque lunch available to purchase.
Entries include, Budgies, Canaries, Rosecombs, Modern game (Bantam), Silver Spangled Hamburgh (Standard), Pekins, Rhode Island Red (Standard), Rhode Island White (Standard), Old English game (Bantams), Buff Orpingtons (Standard), Araucanas, Isa Browns, Crossbreds, Australian Call Ducks, Silkies, Indian game (Standard), Leghorns in Black, Cuckoo and Splash (Standard), Cochin, Belgians, Leghorn Bantams, White, Black, Blue & Brown, Elizabeth Ducks, Guinea fowl, Jumbo Japanese Quail, Turkeys, Pekin Ducks, Indian Runners, Fawn and White, Sebrights, Gold, Polish.
"With such a large number of entries and so many varieties to choose from, there'll be something for everyone," Mr Lloyd said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.