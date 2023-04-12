The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham owned champion duck siblings among entries at poultry auction

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Easter Show Champion Elizabeth duck owned by Horsham local Andy Flett. Picture supplied
Sydney Easter Show Champion Elizabeth duck owned by Horsham local Andy Flett. Picture supplied

The Wimmera Poultry Club Auction, scheduled for Sunday April 16 at the Horsham Showgrounds, has attracted a record number of entries this year with siblings of the Sydney Royal Easter Show Champion and Reserve, among the entries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.