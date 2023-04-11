Show Society President Robert Rogers reported that the Natimuk Show held Saturday March 25 was an exceptional Show with exceptional weather.
The president of the Melbourne Royal Show, Matt Coleman and wife Jo attended the show.
Matt Colman officially opened the Natimuk 131st Show.
In his opening remarks he particularly commented on the poultry exhibits. He said it was one of the best exhibits he has seen outside of the Melbourne Royal.
Following the official opening President Robert Rogers gave a brief citation of the past 50 years of service that Max Schmidt has given to the Natimuk A P Society.
Matt Coleman then presented Max with a 50-year certificate of service on behalf of the Natimuk A & P Society.
Another presentation on the day was to Brooklyn Frazer. Secretary Judith Bysouth presented Brooklyn a Rural Ambassadors Certificate. Brooklyn recently represented Natimuk A & P Society in the Wimmera Rural Ambassadors award held in Donald. Secretary Judith complemented Brooklyn on her participation and acknowledged the society was proud of her achievements.
Leading Senior Constable Peter Mellington presented Kayden McClean with the Victorian Police Youth award for his dedication and contribution to his community and the Natimuk Agricultural and Pastoral Society.
One of the many highlights of the show was the Christening of the New Two Stand Raised Shearing Board. This project was funded by grants from Foundation for Rural and Regional Development and the Department of Agriculture through the Showground Development Grants. The project had a couple of delays due to Covid -19 but is now in operation.
The Department of Agricultural also funded free entry for children attending shows from July 2022 to June 2023.
A big thank you to all the funding bodies, sponsors, volunteers, exhibitors, and patrons, without whom we would not have a show . Thank you for all contributions big or small, they are sincerely appreciated and always welcome. Secretary Judith Bysouth said.
Natimuk Show Press Release
