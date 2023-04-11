The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Natimuk Agricultural and Pastoral Society Inc 131st Annual Show.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President Robert Rogers gave a brief citation of the past 50 years of service that Max Schmidt has given to the Natimuk A and P Show Society. Picture Supplied
President Robert Rogers gave a brief citation of the past 50 years of service that Max Schmidt has given to the Natimuk A and P Show Society. Picture Supplied

Show Society President Robert Rogers reported that the Natimuk Show held Saturday March 25 was an exceptional Show with exceptional weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.