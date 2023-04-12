With the off-season now behind us, all nine Wimmera Football Netball League teams will look to get off on the right foot.
Minyip Murtoa v Horsham Demons
The reigning premiers will unfurl its 2022 premiership flag at Minyip Recreation Reserve against the Demons, who made it to the semi-final.
Burras captain Jae McGrath will be integral to their plans on the field, as will Oscar Gawith and Tyler Pidgeon when they are not playing with the GWV Rebels.
The Demons will enter the season with a younger side than in seasons past.
Former GWV Rebel Brady Pope will be one to watch, whilst Ben Janetzki had a strong pre-season.
Horsham Saints v Warrick Eagles
The Saints welcome Warrack to Coughlin Park for round one.
The home side had some welcome news on the eve of the season, as 2022 club best and fairest Mitch Martin returned to the club.
Jackson Davidson, Gage Wright and Codi Kenny have impressed first-year senior coach Ben Knott.
Warrack will look to support Ryan McKenzie, who kicked 30 goals in 2022.
The Eagles welcomed back Tim Inkster to the club. Key forward Joe McKinnon and utility Tom James, both joined Warrack from the Hampden Footy League.
Providing re-appointed senior coach Daniel Bell with some assistance on the inside of the contest is midfielder/winger Nick Ingram from the Gumeracha Football Club in the Hills Football League in South Australia.
Dimboola Roos v Nhill Tigers
Dimboola welcomes local rivals Nhill in its first home game for 2023.
Despite making the elimination final in 2022, the Roos will be hopefully of a smoother season under Jack Landt, who will coach his first full season.
Multiple players have returned to the club for the 2023 season; forward Sam Godden and former premiership player Ryan Bell will play a role.
The Roos have also recruited Dylan Landt, who won the NTFL's Nicholls Medal.
Aisea Raikiwasa, who has played SANFL and is a former South Australian Country Football Championships representative, is a player to watch throughout the season.
The focus for the Tigers has been retaining local players and promoting youth.
Xavier Bone, Wallace Weahton and Caleb Zanker have stood out to Albrecht in the pre season.
Stawell Warriors v Southern Mallee Giants
Stawell will look to rebound from its Good Friday loss to rivals Ararat when they host the new-look Southern Mallee Giants.
Warriors coach Tom Eckel will be looking to see how his team will respond after a physical contest at Alexandra Oval.
Jarrod Stafford fought hard in the ruck for the Warriors, and Jakob Salmi was clean in the slippery conditions.
Having narrowly missed the finals in 2022, the Giants have added new and returning players.
Heath and Oscar Smith have joined the Giants from Ouyen United, whilst Billy Lloyd spent the last two seasons with the Melton South Football Netball Club in Ballarat.
After seasons away from the club, Jackson and Toby Fisher have returned to Southern Mallee.
For all of the WFNL news from across the league click HERE
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
