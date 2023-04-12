Multiple fire crews and police attended a property in Mintern Crescent Horsham on Tuesday evening just before 9 pm.
Smoke was reported to be billowing from a garage attached to a house.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed by Police or the CFA, but neighbours said they believe the fire began when the owner was charging a car battery in the garage.
The car and garage suffered extensive damage and smoke drifted into the adjoining home.
Ambulance crews attended the scene.
The incident is a timely warning about safety in the home and or garages and sheds.
"Data from Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) and Country Fire Authority (CFA) reveals Autumn and Winter are the highest risk periods for residential fires in Victoria, due in part to the increased use of home heating.
CFA Acting Chief Officer Garry Cook said home heating includes open fires, wood heaters, fixed electrical or gas-powered appliances, and portable electrical, gas, or kerosene heaters.
"More than 70 per cent of fatal house fires start in bedrooms or lounge rooms," said A/CO Cook.
"Many of these fires are found to be caused by heating systems, appliances, and equipment with mobile phone charging included.
Horsham CFA and Police have been contacted for comment.
