2022: 1st (15-1)
Going back-to-back is the plan for the 2022 HDFNL football premiers.
THE RECRUITS
Among the Panthers' key recruits for 2023 is midfielder Bill Hansen (Corowa-Rutherglen, OMFL), Jacob Christie (Birchip Watchem, NCFL) and Keiren Sait (Newstead, MCDFNL).
WISE WORDS
"We don't have to really go out there and recruit any extras, we just have to replace what we've lost, we think we've done that," Panther's head coach Brayden Ison said. "It's just got to be those relationships we'll work on, try and get the team all going in the same direction."
2022: 2nd (14-2)
A strong season for Kalkee in 2022 saw the side win seven games by over 100 points but ended in heartbreak after a nail-biting grand final loss.
THE MOVEMENT
The senior side is bolstered by WFNL player Deacan Campbell (Minyip-Murtoa), and Louis Beddison and Jakob Butcher (Horsham Demons). However, Nick Jasper, Corey Williams and Lachie Excell have exited the club.
WORTH NOTING
Kalkee's new senior football coach, Doug Grining, has stepped in to lead the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League runners-up into the 2023 season, taking over from Stuart Farr.
2022: 3rd (14-2)
In 2022 Harrow-Balmoral finished third on the Horsham District Football Netball League ladder and fell just short of the grand final when they lost to Kalkee in the preliminary round.
THE RECRUITS
New coach Jai Thompson joins the club via Leopold (Geelong Football League). Code-hoping Brait Headon (Hay, Golden Rivers Football League), Josh Dawson (Dunkeld, MDFNL) and Noah Hildebrand are new faces in 2023.
THE DECLARATION
"We're striving for that grand final spot," Thompson said. "We're in a good window at the moment with the squad. We'd be disappointed not to be playing finals."
2022: 4th (12-4)
The Storm had a strong 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League, with the senior's team claiming 12 wins, seating them fourth on the ladder at the back end of the season.
THE MOVEMENT
To assist the Storm in returning to the finals, the side welcomes Will Hutchison and Matthew Synoradzki from Barwon in Geelong's Amateur reserves league.
WISE WORDS
"Your goal's got to ultimately be to win a premiership, but you can't win a premiership without making the finals," new co-coach Matt Everett said. "We're really earmarking those first five games and if we can be 4-and-1 or 3-and-2 after playing some quality opposition, I think we can be really in the mix."
2022: 5th (9-6)
The Saints finished the 2022 HDFNL regular season in fifth place, with nine wins and six losses. They were part of a close battle for the lower finals positions, finishing one win ahead of the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers and claiming a spot over the Swifts on points percentage alone.
THE MOVEMENT
The Saints have suffered a significant blow during the off-season, with the side's top goal kicker for 2022, Matt Butler, deciding to return to Adelaide. Cody Kenny has also left the Edenhope Apsley, jumping to the Wimmera Football Netball League's Horsham Saints.
NEW BOSS
Edenhope Apsley goes into the 2023 season with a brand new coach after Tim McIntyre replaced Guy Smith.
2022: 6th (9-6)
The Swifts senior's football team does not just want to make the Horsham District Football Netball League finals this year, they want to win some, according to the side's coach, Brett Hargreaves.
THE RECRUITS
Tom Cairns joins via VFL sides Port Melbourne and Geelong. Tallis Miles returns after a year in the VAFA. Former AFL premiership player and assistant coach for Geelong, Shaun Grigg, could pull on the Swift's colours against Natimuk in round five.
WISE WORDS
"We're a good attacking side, but, our defensive pressure was a bit lacking," said Hargreaves. "So that's one thing we've really focused on this off season."
2022: 7th (8-8)
Noradjuha-Quantong is keen to bounce back into finals footy in 2023 after missing out by only one win in the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League.
NEW FACE
Consistency is strong for Noradjuha-Quantong in 2023, with only one outside recruit joining the side in Brayden Culhane.
WISE WORDS
"Getting some key players back from injuries is promising for us," said the Bombers seniors' football coach, Damien Cameron. "The likes of Ozzy (Austin) Smith who is a key position player and Jayden Besford, those guys are probably standing out at training at the moment."
2022: 8th (3-13)
In 2022, Natimuk United closed out the season equal with Pimpinio, Laharum, and Kaniva-Leeor United, but the Rams were at the head of the pack with the best percentage (57.94%).
FAMILIAR FACES
Todd Stevenson returns after a stint with Fremantle Christian Brothers College in the West Australian Amateur Football League. Jordan Smith returns too.
WISE WORDS
A concentration on junior development is paying off for Natimuk United. "The coaches have been working hard on having that transition between under-17s and senior football," said Greg Radford. "There's no surprises when a young fella gets a game for Natimuk and he goes and plays in the seniors."
2022: 9th (3-13)
The Pimpinio Tigers are hoping an injection of youth from its 2022 premiership-winning under-17 squad, as well as several big-name recruits, will help the team in its push back up the Horsham District Football Netball League ladder.
TRANSFERS GALORE
Headlining the Tigers' recruits for 2023 is Reece McNally (Southern Mallee Giants, WFNL), Jason Westley (Berri, Riverland Football League), Dylan Bates (Natimuk), and Charlie Gardner.
LEADER'S WORDS
"We're looking to rebuild to where we were back in 2005, 2006. Try and claim another flag at some stage," said Pimpinio Tigers president, Jock Baker. "We'd like to hopefully claim that sixth spot this year, and if we go any further than that, it's all a bonus."
2022: 10th (3-13)
Recruit, rebuild and retain: that's the preseason mantra of Laharum's seniors footballers as the club looks to develop its players in its 100th year.
THE RECRUITS
The list of names joining the Demons includes John Doyle (VAFA), Cody Richards (Warrnambool & District FNL) and Ryan Thomas (Horsham Demons).
WISE WORDS
"We can't control the opposition; we can't control what they do, how they play," said coach Glenn Doyle. "We're worried about how the players, individually and collectively, are advancing their football."
2022: 11th (3-13)
The Cougars are hoping to put the lower rungs of the Horsham District Football Netball League ladder behind them after a tough 2022 that saw them finish 11th out of 12, having only picked up three wins.
THE RECRUITS
Lachie Jones and Billy Shanks are both jumping the border from South Australia. Dylan Munn, Jesse Salt and Billy King will both pull on the green and blue in 2023.
WISE WORDS
"You can win a game that you didn't deserve to, you can lose a game where you played really well," said coach Phil Henseleit. "I'll put the focus on what we bring to the game, whether we play according to the plans and the ideals of the game that we've set ourselves beforehand."
2022: 12th (2-14)
Last year's wooden spooners are hoping to bounce back after only picking up two wins in 2022 against the Pimpinio Tigers and Natimuk United.
THE RECRUITS
Cam Hetherington (Hampton Rovers, VAFA), Will and Josh Hetherington, Troy Brimble (Sandringham, VFL), Justin Beugelaar (Dimboola), Ryan Gebert and Riley Hall.
WISE WORDS
"With the recruitment we've had and the players that we've kept on the park from Taylors Lake, I think the top half of the ladder is definitely where we're aiming," coach Kyle Pinto said.
