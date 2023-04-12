The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Court and Crime

Men sentenced over Balmoral caravan rape

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Men twice convicted of rape in caravan won't spend another day in jail
Men twice convicted of rape in caravan won't spend another day in jail

Two men who raped a woman in a Balmoral caravan at a 21st birthday party seven years ago won't spend another day in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.