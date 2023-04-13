The Horsham District Football Netball League will begin on Saturday, April 15, and all of the leagues 12 teams will take to court to open their 2023 Netball seasons.
The Edenhope-Apsley Saints will face the first bounce of its 2023 HDFNL season at Edenhope Recreation Reserve against Jeparit-Rainbow on Saturday.
The last time the two clubs met in Horsham's A grade competition was in last season's 13th round.
On that occasion it was the Saints who came away with a 60-33 win, getting the team's wind back after it fell to the Storm earlier in the year, 46-34.
The Storm's coach, Penny Fisher, hopes starting off the season against last year's premiers will set a high bench mark for her side, and set them up for a strong run through the middle of the season.
Quantong Recreation Reserve will play host to Laharum when the demons visit to take on the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers.
Last season, Laharum was the only team Noradjuha-Quantong could not topple at some point in the season.
The two sides only met once, with the fifth round encounter ending in a 50-27 win for Laharum.
After finishing runners-up in 2022, Laharum have not rested on their laurels during the summer, with coach, Olivia Jones, warning the Bombers and the HDFNL of a fitter and stronger Demons outfit.
Saturday will see Kalkee play host to the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos at Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
2022's minor premiers, Kalkee had the measure of the Southern Roos in 2022.
The two sides faced off in rounds two and 13, with Kalkee claiming a 22-point win in the first instance (46-24), and a 6-point win in the rematch (50-44).
A big shake-up has occurred in Harrow-Balmoral's netball teams with Southern Roos coach, Penny Dunstan, making no promises of her new-look teams early season performances.
"I don't know how we're going to start to be honest, but I can see we're going to be a great team by the end of the season," said Dunstan.
Natimuk United will host the Rupanyup at the Natimuk Showgrounds to get its 2023 season underway.
The Rams will take to the court with the stronger form on paper, they finished the 2022 season 12 points clear of the Panthers, and beat them (38-30) when they met in the 10th round.
However, with new coach, Georgie Hiscock, leaving last year's Wimmera Football Netball League minor premiers, Horsham Demons, along with several teammates, to join the struggling outfit, it could be a very different year for the side.
This first round will give the league its first indication of how strong the Panthers could be with these players on court.
Taylors Lake will travel north for round one, where they will meet the Pimpinio Tigers at the Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
It will be the first time the Lakers have played a game in the HDFNL A grade competition since 2019.
Being a new side, the Lakers may lack the familiarity that other clubs enjoy on the netball court, but coach, Lydia Schneider, has complimented her players' individual talents ahead of the season opener.
"I've just been blown away by most of the girls," said Schneider.
The Swifts will host Kaniva-Leeor United for its in its 2023 HDFNL season opener.
The teams met on two occasions during the 2022 season, with the Cougars coming out on top both times.
In round two, the KLU scored a tight away win, 40-37, and when they met again in the 13th round, the story went much the same, 44-39 to the Cougars.
The Swifts will be keen to launch its bid for finals early, as they are eager to get back to the leagues post season, having had the fun scuppered in 2021 when COVID19 brought an early end to the year.
