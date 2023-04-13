The Wimmera Mail-Times
Jeparit-Rainbow storm the Saints and the Lakers return to A grade | HDFNL Round one

By John Hall
April 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Edenhope-Apsley and Laharum contesting the 2022 HDFNL netball A grade grand final at Horsham City Oval. File picture.
The Horsham District Football Netball League will begin on Saturday, April 15, and all of the leagues 12 teams will take to court to open their 2023 Netball seasons.

