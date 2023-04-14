The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham local Remo Luciani has been inducted into the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame

By John Hall
April 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Remo Lucinani showing off his Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame medal after being inducted during the 2023 Australian Grand Prix weekend in Melbourne. Picture Supplied.
Horsham's Karting Legend, Remo Luciani, was inducted into the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame in 2023 during the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

