Horsham's Karting Legend, Remo Luciani, was inducted into the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame in 2023 during the Australian Grand Prix weekend.
"It's a great honour," Remo said.
"And to consider in 120 years of Australian motorsport, only 84 inductees had been up to this year inducted, and I made it made it in this year to take it up to 88."
It is not just Remo's achievements on the track that Motorsport Australia recognised, but also the work he has put in to help Australia's young motorsport stars.
Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup and eight-time Formula One Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo did work experience with Remo in Horsham.
Remo was honoured for his work with the Wimmera Kart Racing Club in Dooen.
In 1980, he helped lay bitumen over the old dirt track.
He recently took the lead with the facilities renovations after receiving a grant from the Victorian government in 2021.
"I was a project manager, organising trades people and contractors," said Remo.
"I was there with club members on my hands and knees doing curbing.
"Karting Australia and Motorsport Australia recognised and saw these Facebook posts that I was still on my hands and knees in my 60s paving the way for these young people in motorsport."
Remo was a 20-year-old panel beater when he first started his own karting career.
"I never had many toys as a kid as my parents were new Australians.
"They never had much money so I was deprived of toys, not because they were nasty parents, they just had no money."
Remo is the son of Italian immigrants who moved to Australia in 1955.
His father was a Horsham foundry worker, and his mother did laundry for the Horsham dry cleaners in Darlot Street and later the Wimmera Base Hospital.
Remo said his family thought he was silly when he began karting.
"They were new Australians, just head down, backside up, hard working and they thought of this as just a waste of waste of money, until I started getting success ... and talk about success," Remo said.
"My first ever race meeting I went to was a dirt track at Hopetoun. I've never raced there before, and there were 15 in the field.
"I had a first and two seconds on the day and that gave me first outright. So in my first ever race meeting, I was victorious."
"It was 1980 and I just bought a go kart for $400 thinking it was a toy"- Remo Luciani
Remo would win seven Australian National Championships, one New Zealand National Championship, and 71 state championships from around Australia during his 43-year karting career.
Remo said he went from 'club championship to club championship' before stepping into the Victorian Country Series in 1984, which he won in his first year.
He won his first state championship in 1988, and in 1992 he became the Australian National Champion for the first time.
With his last Australian National Championship, he set a record as the oldest karter to win that title when he was 50.
"There's too many people in sport of today that have a bad Saturday practice or just have a bad day and they throw the towel in ... well, it's not over until the final."- Remo Luciani
However, his 1993 national championship, which he claimed at Perth's Wanneroo International Kartway, is the one that lives most vividly in his memory.
"I was current Australian champion and I was going terrible that day," Remo said.
He started the final race towards the back of the pack without much confidence, but his luck began to change as the karts got going.
"There was a first corner accident that three or four went out and this guy had troubles and that guy had troubles," said Remo.
"I went over the start/finish line for the last lap board in second place, and the guy in front of me was pumping his fist to the crowd.
"On the last corner, he broke a chain and I went over the start/finish line and won."
The message Remo took from that is 'never give up'.
Remo turned his passion for kart racing into a business called Remo Racing in 1984 that produced Chassis and sold tyres.
"My reputation soon grew throughout Australia, (it became) a brand you could trust." Remo said.
Two-time MotoGP champion Casey Stoner was once a customer of Remo Racing.
He used karts to assist in his transition from the two-wheels to four following his 2012 retirement from motorcycle racing.
"I remember a phone call coming from from Casey Stoner and his father Colin," Remo said.
"They had made several phone calls and my name kept coming up for been one of the best in Australia and Casey Stoner came on board and bought three go karts off us for training."
"If I knew today was the last day that I was going to live ... I'd be at the racetrack."- Remo Luciani
Remo also met his wife, Sabrina, through karting.
She worked for her father's karting business in Sydney; they made karts and karting engines.
"I was buying some supplies stuff off her father, and she was the secretary and she would answer the phone and we started chatting," said Remo.
They married in 1995, and Sabrina began working for Remo Racing in Horsham.
"She's owed as much credit to the success of Remo Racing as to what I am," Remo said.
While he has stopped going after National Championships, Remo is not done racing yet.
Even at 62, he still loves to get to the track.
"I am one of the luckiest people in the world," said Remo.
"I love it to death, and every day is as if it's my first day.
"I've never got sick of the sport."
