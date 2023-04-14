First Class Constable Thomas Crooks is a new face in the Horsham Police Station.
"I moved to Horsham from Werribee about four months ago because the opportunity presented and I took it up," he said.
"I joined the police force just over two years ago after working with Victoria Police for six and a half years as a Protective Services Officer."
First Class Constable Crooks said he decided while still at High School, he wanted to have a career in emergency services of some sort and after working with Victoria Police, it was a natural progression to join the police force as an officer.
"It sometimes sounds cliché to say I joined because I wanted to help people, but it is the truth and probably many of my peers would say the same thing," he said.
"One of the advantages of joining the police force too is the opportunity to train on the job while being paid, and the time spent in the Police Academy is also paid for."
The cost of study and time commitment for some careers can be prohibitive.
It can be hard to combine study and work to support yourself at the same time, so having training incorporated into the job is a real advantage for someone like myself wanting to work in a community service industry.
"You get your qualifications on the job with the police force," he said.
First Class Constable Crooks said he would like to be involved in other organisations in the community but for now, policing is keeping him busy.
