Services will be held across the nation on April 25 2023 as they have since 1916. It serves as a day of remembrance for Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peace- keeping missions and for the contributions and suffering of all those who have served.
If your service or event is not listed here please contact the Wimmera Mail Times @ sheryl.lowe@mailtimes.com.au and we will add it to this list and to our publications.
Natimuk RSL Sub-Branch ANZAC Day Service
Where: Natimuk Rotunda
When: 11 am.
Prior to the service the Natimuk Band will entertain.
Where: The Cenotaph RSL Park
When: 11 am
People are asked to assemble at 10.30 am.
Where: Ecumenical Service Harrow RSL Hall
When: 10.30 am
Where: Cenotaph on Anzac Avenue Edenhope
When: 10.30 am
Where: Police Station and go to the War Memorial
When: 10 am.
Please assemble at 9.30 am
Where: War Memorial (Post Office) and continue to the Aspley Town Hall
When: 11 am.
Please assemble at 10.30 am
The Ararat RSL will hold two services this year.
Where: Dawn Service begins n front of the Cenotaph (War Memorial)
When: at 6am
Visitors encouraged to arrive from 5:45am onwards.
There will be a gunfire breakfast after the ceremony at the RSL.
MARCH - 9.45 am
Where: MAIN CEREMONY - the Edith Cavell memorial
When: 10am
A formal laying of the wreaths will occur, with visitors encouraged to register with the RSL should they wish to lay one formally. Contact the RSL for more information 5352 2794.
For the safety of participants and road users, traffic changes will be in place on Anzac Day - Barkly Street between Vincent and Queen Streets will be closed from 5:15am to 6:30am and 9.45am to 11:30am on 25 April.
Where: The Mechanics Hall organised by the Development Group.
When: 10:30 am
Guest speaker this year will be Cr Peter Beales.
Community members are invited to lay wreaths during the service.
Following the service a plaque will be unveiled to acknowledge four former servicemen who lived in the Elmhurst area at the time of their enlistment and served overseas post World War II.
A community morning tea will be served at the conclusion of formalities.
Where: Stand To at the Cenotaph which will be immediately followed by a march to the Memorial Hall for a commemorative service.
When: 9 am
The Hamilton Pipe Band will lead the march and students from the Willaura Primary School will take part in the commemorations.
Following the service in the Memorial Hall a short ceremony will be held at the Plantation Memorial, and all are invited to attend.
Guest Speaker at the Hall Service will be Mrs. Marlene Day from Beaufort, who will speak about her late father, Edward (Ted) Kenna.
Following the service in the Memorial Hall a short ceremony will be held at the Plantation Memorial, and all are invited to attend.
A Morning Tea will follow at the Willaura Primary School, with community members attending are encouraged to contribute a plate.
When: Assembly Commences Milbourne and Scott Street,
When: at 10:30am
March at 10:45am and wreath laying ceremony at the ANZAC Park Gates
Warracknabeal Band will be in attendance
Where: RSL Hall
When: 6 am and Service at 10 am
Where: Memorial Gates of the Recreation Reserve
When: Ceremony Commences at 11am at the
Brim: 9:00am in the Brim Memorial Hall
Please assemble at 8.45am
Where: Begins Boolite Road corner followed by wreath laying at the Cenotaph and a Service in the Sheep Hills Hall including guest speaker
When: March commences at 7:00am from the
Where: Minyip Memorial Gates for wreath laying ceremony followed by a short service at the Town Square.
When: 9:30am
Where: Museum to the Shelter followed by a Service at the Billabong with Horsham Pipe Band
When: March Commences at 9:45am
Where: The Murtoa Memorial Gates
When: 7am
Where: Woomelang Memorial Hall with morning tea to follow at the Woomelang Historical.
When: 9:00am
Where: Patchewollock Hotel followed by a March to the Patchewollock Hall with the horse parade including Simpson and his Donkey for a Ceremony and light lunch including guest speaker.
When: 10:45am
