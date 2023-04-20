Services will be held across the nation on April 25 2023 as they have since 1916. If your service or event is not listed here please contact the Wimmera Mail Times at sheryl.lowe@mailtimes.com.au.
Horsham
Dawn Service 6.15am at Sawyer Park.
Later in the morning, a march from Horsham RSL begin at 10am with the main memorial service to take place from 11am.
Natimuk: Natimuk RSL Sub-Branch ANZAC Day Service at the Natimuk Rotunda from 11 am. Natimuk Band will entertain before the service.
Kaniva: At the Cenotaph RSL Park from 11am. People are asked to assemble at 10.30 am.
Harrow: Ecumenical Service at Harrow RSL Hall from 10.30 am
Edenhope: At the Cenotaph on Anzac Avenue Edenhope from 10.30 am
Goroke March: from the Police Station to the War Memorial from 10am. Please assemble at 9.30 am
Apsley March: from the War Memorial (Post Office) to the Aspley Town Hall from 11 am. Please assemble at 10.30 am
Ararat Anzac Day Services: The Ararat RSL will hold two services this year. Dawn Service begins in front of the Cenotaph (War Memorial) from 6am Visitors encouraged to arrive from 5:45am onwards. There will be a gunfire breakfast after the ceremony at the RSL.
Ararat March: A March will also be held from 9.45am to the main ceremony at the Edith Cavell memorial from 10am.
A formal laying of the wreaths will occur, with visitors encouraged to register with the RSL should they wish to lay one formally. Contact the RSL for more information 5352 2794.
Traffic changes will be in place on Anzac Day - Barkly Street between Vincent and Queen Streets will be closed from 5:15am to 6:30am and 9.45am to 11:30am on 25 April.
Elmshurst: At The Mechanics Hall organised by the Development Group from 10:30am. Guest speaker this year will be Cr Peter Beales. Community members are invited to lay wreaths during the service.
Following the service a plaque will be unveiled to acknowledge four former servicemen who lived in the Elmhurst area at the time of their enlistment and served overseas post World War II. A community morning tea will be served at the conclusion of formalities.
Willara: Stand To at the Cenotaph which will be immediately followed by a march to the Memorial Hall for a commemorative service from 9am. The Hamilton Pipe Band will lead the march and students from the Willaura Primary School will take part in the commemorations.
Following the service in the Memorial Hall a short ceremony will be held at the Plantation Memorial, and all are invited to attend. Guest Speaker at the Hall Service will be Mrs. Marlene Day from Beaufort, who will speak about her late father, Edward (Ted) Kenna.
A Morning Tea will follow at the Willaura Primary School, with community members encouraged to bring a plate.
Warracknabeal: Assembly Commences Milbourne and Scott Street from 10.30am. A March will begin from 10:45am and wreath laying ceremony at the ANZAC Park Gates. Warracknabeal Band will be in attendance
Hopetoun Dawn Service: at the RSL Hall from 6am and Service at 10am.
Beulah: at the Memorial Gates of the Recreation Reserve, ceremony commences at 11am.
Brim: at the Brim Memorial Hall from 9am. Please assemble at 8.45am
Sheep Hills March: Begins at Boolite Road corner from 7am followed by wreath laying at the Cenotaph and a Service in the Sheep Hills Hall including guest speaker.
Minyip March: at the Minyip Memorial Gates at 9.30am for wreath laying ceremony followed by a short service at the Town Square.
Rupanyup: at the Museum to the Shelter followed by a Service at the Billabong with Horsham Pipe Band March commences at 9:45am
Murtoa Dawn Service: at the Murtoa Memorial Gates from 7am
Woomelang: at the Woomelang Memorial Hall from 9am with morning tea to follow at the Woomelang Historical.
Patchewollock: at the Patchewollock Hotel from 10.45am followed by a March to the Patchewollock Hall with the horse parade including Simpson and his Donkey for a Ceremony and light lunch including guest speaker.
