The Horsham Demons will look to continue its winning start to the 2023 WVFFL season.
Horsham ground out an eight-point victory under lights in round one against Hamilton.
Taya Keyte and captain Bethany Bates were among the best in Horsham's 4.5.29 to 2.9.21 win.
City Oval will host the round two match between the Demons and Stawell Warriors, an outfit that Horsham has had success against in its previous meetings.
In round seven of the 2022 season, the Demons kept the Warriors scoreless in a 22.11.143 to 0.0.0 win at Central Park.
At home in round 12, Horsham defeated Stawell 18.5.113 to 2.0.12.
The first bounce at City Oval is 12:30 pm on Sunday, April 16.
Remaining WVFFL round two fixtures:
Warrnambool Blues v South Warrnambool at Reid Park. 7:00 pm, Friday, April 14.
Hamilton Kangaroos v Tyrendarra at Melville Oval. 1:00 pm, Sunday, April 16.
