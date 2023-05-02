A decade ago, the Laharum Demons upset the dominant Kalkee to claim it's first flag in 18 years.
To mark the occasion, the club will hold its 2013 premiership reunion at Cameron Oval on Saturday, May 6, during its match against Edenhope-Apsley, who they beat in the 2013 preliminary to qualify for the grand final.
"We'll have a designated area for everyone involved with that premiership, not just the players, to be around, and share some memories," said Laharum footballer, and Demons assistant coach at the time, Hamish Roberts.
A function and presentation will be held at night to celebrate the premiership players.
No doubt many past players will remember it like yesterday.
Kalkee was looking for its 16th premiership, as well as a sixth in a row, which would have beaten its own record set the year prior.
"We went into that game against Kalkee as underdogs, Kalkee were the best side all year, and we just got them on the day.
"We believed we could do it, I don't think anyone else could, but everything came together perfectly on the day."
Kalkee was the first to score, ruckman, Tim Wade burst through a pack from a stoppage to kick the opening goal.
However, Laharum held the momentum, with Jason Przibilla starring in the first quarter.
The Demons lead by 20 points at the first break.
The Kee's slowly played themselves back into the game during the second period.
Grant Schultz's wing work and Oliver Young's attacking flair were key to turning the game in favour of the defending premiers leading into half time.
Kalkee were able to close the gap, but as teams headed to the half time sheds, Laharum still held the lead by 13 points.
Steve Schultz and Sam Jasper played big roles in the third quarter, where Kalkee took control of the game.
Through the penultimate period, the Kee's swung the game by 26-points, turning a 13-point deficit into a 13-point lead.
Laharum's Robbie Miller proved himself a match-winner in the game's final term, winning several valuable clearances.
Despite a slow start to the fourth quarter, a searing five-goal burst ended the contest.
When the dust settled, the scoreboard read 15.9(99) - 12.10(82) to Laharum, and the upset was on.
Laharum raised the trophy, dealing Kalkee its first elimination loss since 2007.
"Once you've played for the club, you're a Laharum person for life."- 2013 Laharum premiership player, Hamish Roberts
Only four of the 2013 premiership players still pull on Laharum's guernsey 10 years later, with many others either having retired or moved away.
However, Roberts still counts them all as fellow Demons.
"Once you've played for the club, you're a Laharum person for life," he said.
"There is still quite a few at the club, or actively involved at the club that aren't playing anymore.
"But, I would call every single one of those blokes that played and the emergencies that day are still Laharum people."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser.
