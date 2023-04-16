The East Wimmera Group of the Country Women's Association of Victoria is preparing for their Creative Arts and Home Industries Exhibition on the first weekend in May in the Charlton Shire Hall.
Cabbaritta and Wedderburn branches will host the event.
The Exhibition will begin on Friday, May 5, at 10 am with the official opening scheduled for 11am by a councillor from the Buloke Shire.
East Wimmera group consists of seven branches, Bealiba, Cabbaritta, Kara, Marnoo, Stuart Mill, Wedderburn and Wirrima with a total of about 150 members.
Victoria has a total of 500 branches and over 5000 members.
"I was a young mum, I'd just left work and had four small children to care for - the CWA saved me," said Cherie Duncan, member and organiser of the event.
"It was somewhere to go, I made friends, I also learned many new skills from the older members and I have continued to be apart of the the CWA since then."
The CWA has experienced a resurgence in recent years with numbers increasing across the nation.
Mrs Duncan said she believes the increase in members and interest in the CWA was influenced by the throw away society of recent times.
It created a new generation of people who didn't learn the day to day skills that had been passed down by previous generations.
But as attitudes changed, those who hadn't learned these skills turned to the CWA to do so.
Moving onto a farm or to a regional town can be a big adjustment for women and there can be a feeling of isolation and this is where the CWA can be a big help."
The Country Women's Association of Victoria was formed 12 March 1928 and has approximately 5,000 members.
"I think the pandemic also made a difference. We slowed down and we had time to think and realise there was more to life," she said.
"We took some forced time out and I think we became more responsible.
Our older members came from a different era where they valued things and there wasn't so much waste.
I think we are returning to that way of thinking."
As always there will be a lot of different crafts works, cookery, floral, photography in senior and junior categories.
This year the exhibition has included a writing section to showcase future talented junior members as there is a literary competition each year in the state Exhibition.
The local Exhibition is held every two years and is hosted by a different branch each time; this helps them benefit from the funds raised by catering for the morning and afternoon teas.
Belong and make a difference, is the motto of the Country Women's Association of Victoria which is known as the largest self - funded women's organisation in Australia.
"Our members come from all walks of life and some of the friends I made in early days, are still my friends now," Mrs Duncan said..
"We cook, we craft and we advocate for change, while always remaining relevant, - but we are non-political.
The Association has a long history of working towards helping Women and children within the community as well as putting forward items to government that we think should be passed.
We've had many success stories too from fighting for a cause.
We also help women in overseas countries as part of our international association."
The Exhibition will be open Friday May 5 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday May 6 10am to 2 pm with demonstrations and raffles through-out the two days.
Admission is $15 per person and includes either morning or afternoon tea.
Entry for under 16 is free.
Below are some of the entries from 2022 Pictures supplied
