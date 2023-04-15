The GWV Rebels will look for a fourth consecutive win to start the Coates Talent League season.
There will be a local flavour in the Rebels squad for its round four match against the Dandenong Stingrays.
Oscar Gawith (Minyip Murtoa), Joel Freijah (Horsham Saints), and Connor Weidemann (Rupanyup) have been named in the 24-man squad.
Minyip Murtoa's Tyler Pidgeon has been named as an emergency.
Gawith and Freijah have featured in the Rebels' best early in the season.
Gawith was amongst the best in the Rebels' 15-point round one win over Bendigo Pioneers.
Freijah captained the Rebels, and Gawith was best on the ground in its four-point thriller over the Sydney Swans Academy.
Freijah kicked a goal and was amongst the best in a seven-point victory over the Geelong Falcons in round three.
Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval will host the Stingrays and Rebels' round four match.
The first bounce is 3:30 pm on Sunday, April 16.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
