The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

the GWV Rebels have won its first three Coates Talent League Matches

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
April 16 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minyip Murtoa's Oscar Gawith has impressed for the GWV Rebels. File Picture.
Minyip Murtoa's Oscar Gawith has impressed for the GWV Rebels. File Picture.

The GWV Rebels will look for a fourth consecutive win to start the Coates Talent League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.